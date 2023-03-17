Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton belts another bullet line driv

Here are some nuggets from Yankees’ spring training on Thursday:
Need for bat speed
Giancarlo Stanton, in midseason form, blasted a 118.6 mph line drive to left that skipped past outfielder Cal Mitchell to score two Yankees runs.
No sign of relief
Relievers Jimmy Cordero, Wandy Peralta, Albert Abreu and Demarcus Evans combined to allow nine runs in 2 ²/₃ innings.
Peralta faced three batters, allowed a home run to Drew Maggi and did not record an out.
Caught my eye
In the sixth inning, former Yankee Miguel Andujar drove a ball to center, and Oswaldo Cabrera — trying to prove he can be a center fielder, too — initially broke in.
He then reversed and sprinted back, the ball falling just out of reach for a double.
Friday’s schedule
Domingo German is expected to get the start, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will play center field at 1:05 p.m. in Lakeland, Fla., against the Tigers.