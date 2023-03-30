Yankees get pitcher Colten Brewer in trade with Rays

The Yankees finally settled on their 26-man Opening Day roster — for Thursday’s game anyway.

After making their signing of outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero official, the Yankees opened the season Thursday with a roster that included 14 position players and 12 pitchers — one arm short of how they will typically operate during the season.

But manager Aaron Boone indicated the Yankees would soon add a 13th pitcher — meaning an eighth reliever — with the club having a “potential deal” for another arm.

That deal appeared to come Thursday night when the Yankees acquired right-handed reliever Colten Brewer from the Rays in exchange for cash considerations.

“A pitcher could be in play for us that we add or not, but then whether or not we do [that], we’d be in a position to pull from the minor leagues too,” Boone said before the Yankees’ 5-0 win over the Giants.





The Yankees acquired Colten Brewer in a trade with the Rays. AP

It was not immediately clear whether the Yankees planned to add Brewer to the 26-man roster ahead of Saturday’s game, but he will be added to their 40-man roster, per the Tampa Bay Times.

Brewer, 30, did not allow an earned run in 9 ¹/₃ innings with 15 strikeouts this spring for the Rays.

Otherwise, the Yankees could look to call up reliever Ian Hamilton, who impressed in spring training then pushed back his opt-out date (which triggers if he is not added to the roster) to next week.

In the meantime, Estevan Florial was still on the roster for Thursday’s game, pinch running for Giancarlo Stanton in the eighth inning and playing center field in the ninth.





The Yankees could move on from Estevan Florial. Steve Nesius/UPI/Shutterstock

Florial could be on the move before the Yankees play again on Saturday, though, since he is out of minor league options.

Cordero, who does have options remaining, hit .413 with a 1.099 OPS this spring with the Orioles before being released, but the Yankees scooped him up and signed him to a major league contract.

“The biggest thing is it’s an opportunity to create some more depth,” Boone said. “Like what he brings from the left side of the plate against right-handed pitching. Feel like he has the ability to play a really good corner outfield, also fill in at first base if you need him. But the biggest thing is a guy with talent that adds more depth to the organization that inevitably you know you’re going to have to lean on.”

Aaron Judge was a fan of Anthony Volpe choosing No. 11, which was previously worn by Brett Gardner.





Anthony Volpe wearing No. 11 on Opening Day. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

“Getting the chance to see 11 back on the field, no better guy to keep that legacy of Gardy going on than Volpe,” Judge said. “He’s got that same tenacity and excitement. I’m hoping he can steal 50 bases just like Gardy can.”

Oswaldo Cabrera drew the first start of the season in left field after competing with Aaron Hicks and others for the job in spring training.

“Oswaldo’s earned it,” Boone said. “[Hicks] is going to play a huge role. This is just Opening Day. But I just felt like Oswaldo is a guy that has earned that right to be in there.” Cabrera went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts.

Before Thursday’s game, the Yankees recalled Jhony Brito, who will start Sunday’s game against the Giants.

They also placed Harrison Bader (strained oblique) and Ben Rortvedt (shoulder aneurysm surgery) on the 10-day injured list, put Luis Severino (lat strain), Lou Trivino (UCL sprain), Tommy Kahnle (biceps tendinitis), Carlos Rodon (forearm strain) and Frankie Montas (shoulder surgery) on the 15-day IL, and placed Scott Effross (Tommy John surgery) and Luis Gil (Tommy John surgery) on the 60-day IL.

Hicks and Josh Donaldson both heard boos and grumbles from the crowd when they were announced during pregame introductions.