Yankees get last laugh with Cubs’ Twitter account

On Saturday, within the first inning of the Yankees facing off against the Cubs, a Giancarlo Stanton line drive prompted oohs and aahs among the Bronx faithful as it flew toward the fences.

Cubs center fielder Christopher Morel backed up to the warning track, put up his glove and robbed a potential Stanton homer. The catch silenced the crowd. Chicago decided to take to Twitter, taunting Yankees fans that they “think everything is a home run,” and unknowingly, the Cubs jinxed themselves for the rest of the weekend.

In the bottom of the fourth, cheers erupted again when Stanton smacked one of the hardest home runs in StatCast history. By the end of Saturday, the Yankees hit six solo homers to capture an 8-0 win.

And Sunday, the Bronx Bombers destroyed the Cubs with 18 runs – including four dingers.

In response, the Yankees’ Twitter account clapped back at the Cubs’ earlier tweet – the one that came out too early. The Bronx Bombers belted out 11 home runs in all three games combined, 10 of which came between Saturday and Sunday.

“Maybe everything is a home run?,” the Yankees’ Twitter teased Sunday, accompanied by a GIF of a bucket-hat wearing Nestor Cortes swirling his pointer finger.

The Cubs’ final response Sunday was a tweet that said “Final: Yankees 18, Cubs 4.”