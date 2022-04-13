Yankees get encouraging Jordan Montgomery injury news

Two days later, Jordan Montgomery and the Yankees appear to have dodged the bullet that the left-hander could not on Sunday night.

After Montgomery took a 102 mph comebacker off the knee in the first inning of Sunday’s loss to the Red Sox — and stayed in the game to throw 3 ¹/₃ innings — there was “a little concern” about the amount of swelling he still had in the area Monday night, according to manager Aaron Boone.

But Montgomery had his knee drained and then underwent an MRI exam and CT scan overnight and on Tuesday that left the Yankees feeling better about his status.

“He was significantly better today,” Boone said Tuesday before the Yankees continued their series against the Blue Jays. “When I walked in, he was on the [trainer’s] table and so much of the swelling was out of there. He’s moving around well today. … So encouraged how he came in today.”

Jordan Montgomery Robert Sabo

Montgomery threw off flat ground Tuesday and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, keeping him in line to make his next start on Friday against the Orioles.

“[Monday] night, there was a little bit of concern just with the amount of swelling in there and making sure everything was sound,” Boone said. “We’ll see how [Tuesday] goes and then hopefully bullpen [Wednesday], and we should be good. Definitely a good turn overnight.”

Aaron Hicks made his first start in left field since 2017 on Tuesday, shifting over from his normal spot in center to help get Giancarlo Stanton into the outfield. With Anthony Rizzo serving as DH, Stanton started in right field with Aaron Judge moving to center.

Aaron Hicks Jason Szenes

Boone pointed to “the big left field” at Yankee Stadium as why he went with Hicks in left instead of Stanton. While Stanton started 10 games in left field last season — when Hicks was on the injured list most of the year — they all came away from Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees had Hicks work in left field at times during spring training to prepare for nights like Tuesday.

“Not wanting to move Judge over there, so I just slide Judge over in center and keep G. in right,” Boone said. “I’d just rather have that coverage out there in that big outfield.”

The Yankees held a pregame moment of silence for the victims of Tuesday morning’s subway shooting in Brooklyn.

“Scary, awful,” Boone said.