Yankees’ Gerrit Cole loses perfect game bid in 6th inning

A day after Jameson Taillon fell just short of a perfect game, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole made a run at one.

Cole was perfect through 6 2/3 innings against the Tigers on Friday night at Yankee Stadium before giving up a hit to Detroit second baseman Jonathan Schoop.

Gerrit Cole pitches during the third inning of the team’s game against the Detroit Tigers on Friday. AP

The hit spoiled the bid for the Yankees’ first perfect game since 1999 when David Cone threw one. It also made Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s decision easier because Cole already had thrown over 90 pitches with two more innings still to go for the perfect game or no-hitter.

On Thursday night, Jameson Taillon pitched seven perfect innings before allowing his first hit — and later a run — in the eighth inning of the Yankees’ 2-1 win over the Angels in Game 2 of a doubleheader.

Barring a big collapse, Cole should pick up the win as the Yankees held a 12-0 lead into the seventh.