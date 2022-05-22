Yankees’ fears confirmed as Chad Green needs Tommy John surgery

The Yankees received the confirmation they feared with reliever Chad Green, who will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

“What Greenie means to this team, and what a great, reliable player he’s been for us, it’s tough news,” Aaron Boone said before Sunday’s doubleheader against the White Sox. “With the surgery, there’s usually some certainty to it.

Yankees pitcher Chad Green will have season-ending Tommy John surgery. Corey Sipkin

“It’s usually something that pitchers are able to return from. I know he will. He’s an outstanding athlete that takes great care of himself and has a really good work ethic. I know that, in time, he’ll be fine. I expect him to pitch several more years at the level we’ve come to expect.”

Green, who has thrown the most innings of any Yankees reliever since 2016, was removed from an appearance Thursday in Baltimore in the middle of an at-bat with forearm discomfort, with the Yankees saying they believed the injury was “significant.”