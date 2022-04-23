Yankees fans throw garbage at Guardians outfielders after win

Saturday afternoon was a nice moment for the Yankees. Not so much for Yankees fans.

Spectators in the outfield bleachers showered the warning track with trash and empty beer cans aimed at Guardians outfielder Oscar Mercado following Gleyber Torres’ walk-off hit in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. The ugly scene resulted in Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton taking a break from celebrating to try and calm things down.

Myles Straw (7) climbs the left field wall to talk with a fan during the ninth inning.
AP

The tension had started after Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s game-tying double. Myles Straw jumped onto the left field wall to confront a fan after Steven Kwan had gone down with an injury incurred while banging into the wall.

The scene seemed to calm down relatively quickly.

The 5-4 comeback win was the second straight for the Yankees.

