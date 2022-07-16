Yankees fans destroy Joey Gallo as his nightmarish season hits new low

If the Joey Gallo era in The Bronx is winding down, he’s going out with neither a bang nor a whisper. Loud Yankee Stadium boos are accompanying him following each at-bat that ends with a walk back to the dugout.

Gallo, nearing the one-year anniversary of the deal that brought him to The Bronx, has not turned a corner or shown the Yankees enough to justify significant playing time, much less the trade. With another deadline nearing, Gallo may be on the outs as his strikeouts continue to pile up.

The outfielder went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts — each amping up the decibel level from the home crowd — in the Yankees’ 5-4, 11-inning loss to the Red Sox at the Stadium on Friday night.

In 21 games since June 18, the all-or-nothing slugger has nearly always produced nothing. Gallo is 4-for-55 (.073) with 27 strikeouts and 14 walks with less than three weeks to go before the Aug. 2 deadline, by which time there is a good chance he will be playing for another club.

A dejected Joey Gallo walks to the dugout after striking out in the third inning of the Yankees’ 5-4, 11-inning loss to the Red Sox. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

In Gallo’s first at-bat Friday, the No. 9 hitter struck out on three pitches. His biggest moment arrived in the fourth, when Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s double gave the Yankees a scoring chance. But Gallo’s two-out ground out ended the threat, and the fans turned up the volume on the boos.

Gallo received a third shot at redemption in the seventh against former Yankees prospect Garrett Whitlock. With the Yankees trailing 4-3, Gallo got ahead in the count on two straight balls. But he came up empty on three straight swings, each drawing an increasing amount of jeers. His final whiff through a Whitlock changeup brought the loudest boos of the night.

Still, manager Aaron Boone said he has seen signs there is hope for Gallo.

“Couple really good at bats [Thursday] night where he worked walks in a tight game — nobody ever mentioned those,” Boone said of Gallo, whose average has dipped to .161 and whose on-base percentage is down to .286. “He’s grinding. It’s a challenge. It’s been a struggle without question.

“He has had some good at-bats along the way here, I feel like over the last week or 10 days [but] hasn’t got a lot of traction with hits.”

Joey Gallo walks to the dugout after striking out in the fifth inning. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

Gallo has largely been playing through the struggles, in part because injuries have sprung up around him. Most recently, Aaron Hicks has been banged up, but Hicks pinch-hit for Kyle Higashioka in the seventh inning then was subbed into left field to replace Gallo.

If Hicks is ready to play the field consistently, Gallo might have to get more accustomed to the bench — especially because Matt Carpenter continues to shine. Carpenter, also a lefty hitter who can play the outfield, went 2-for-3 Friday with a double and a hit-by-pitch. He is playing a large part on the team and serving as a potential replacement for Gallo.

Gallo, the disappointing deadline acquisition, has found other ways to contribute in spurts. His strong arm from left field kept J.D. Martinez from tagging up from third in the first inning.

But the ensuing cheers from the crowd were the only ones Gallo heard Friday night.

“Just gotta keep fighting,” Boone said.