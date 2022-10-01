Yankees fans chant 'a--hole' at Orioles pitcher as Aaron Judge wait continues

Aaron Judge’s wait for history continues.

And the hometown fans weren’t happy about it, nor who was responsible.

The Yankees superstar went homerless for a second consecutive day, going 0-2 with two walks, two strikeouts and a hit-by-pitch in the Yankees’ game against the Orioles on Saturday afternoon at the Stadium.

Aaron Judge’s wait for his 62nd homer continues. AP

Spenser Watkins pitches on Saturday during the Orioles’ loss to the Yankees. AP

Fans erupted in an “a–hole” chant directed at Orioles pitcher Spenser Watkins after Judge’s second walk of the game.

Judge currently sits on 61 home runs for the season, which is tied with Roger Maris for the franchise and American League — and MLB’s untainted by steroids — single-season record. He tied the mark during the Yankees’ win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.