Yankees fan steals Aaron Judge ball out of little kid’s glove

A young Yankees fan appeared disappointed after being robbed of a wholesome moment with Aaron Judge in Tuesday’s 7-6 win against the Orioles.

At the bottom of the eighth inning, when the game was tied 5-5, Judge went to give a young fan a foul ball — but it was quickly intercepted by another eager fan.

Judge appeared to place the ball in the youngster’s glove that was stretched outright, when a separate fan reached in and grabbed the ball.

“That’s grand theft!” Paul O’Neill said on the call for YES Network. “Look at that. Little guy tried to get it in his glove.”

The camera panned to the young fan, who was seen shaking his head after he went back to his seat.

A screengrab of the young Yankees fan YES Network

The Yankees finish a three-game series against the Orioles at home on Wednesday, before traveling to Tampa Bay for a series against the Rays.