Yankees fall to Rays as ex-teammate Corey Kluber quiets offense

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Yankees’ pitchers didn’t give up much on Saturday, but it was just enough to end their four-game winning streak come with a 3-1 loss to the Rays.

Facing former Yankee Corey Kluber and a trio of relievers, the Bombers’ lineup was silent after taking a 1-0 lead the first inning, and the Rays scratched out a run off Gerrit Cole in the sixth and another against Lucas Luetge in the seventh to take their first lead of the series.

It came after Cole held Tampa Bay hitless until there were two outs in the fifth, when Francisco Mejia singled up the middle.

The Yankees got off to a fast start against Kluber in front of an announced sellout of 25,025 at Tropicana Field.

DJ LeMahieu returned to the lineup from a left wrist injury and led off with a double. He moved to third on an Aaron Judge single to left and scored on Anthony Rizzo’s sacrifice fly to center, thanks in part to a poor throw by Kevin Kiermaier.

Gleyber Torres then lined out to right and Judge was doubled off first on the play.

Corey Kluber pitches Saturday during the Rays’ win over the Yankees. Getty Images

The Yankees got just one more hit off Kluber during the rest of his six-inning outing.

Cole endured a 26-pitch first inning and got some help from Judge in the second, as Judge, playing center field, chased down a shot by Kiermaier in left-center.

The right-hander retired 14 straight before Mejia’s single and with two outs and no one on in the sixth, Cole walked Ji-Man Choi on a close 3-2 pitch and then walked Wander Franco on four pitches.

After a visit from pitching coach Matt Blake, Cole gave up a bloop single to Randy Arozarena to score Choi from second and tie the game at 1-1.

Cole had been hit hard in his previous two outings against Tampa Bay last season, when he gave up 13 runs (12 earned) in 10 ¹/₃ innings, but allowed just one run over six innings on Saturday.

Luetge took over to start the bottom of the seventh and gave up a ground ball single to Kiermaier and a bloop double down the right field line to Mejia that fell between Torres and Joey Gallo.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounds out during the Yankees’ loss to the Rays. AP

With the infield in, pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez grounded to first and Rizzo threw out Kiermaier at home, with Mejia staying at second.

Michael King came on to face Taylor Walls, the infielder who on Thursday called the Yankees “very beatable.”

Walls grounded to second and the Yankees got the forceout, but Walls beat the throw to first to extend the inning for Yandy Diaz, whose chopper to third went for a run-scoring infield hit to put Tampa Bay up, 2-1.

In the eighth, Isiah Kiner-Falefa reached on a two-out single and Aaron Hicks pinch-hit for Jose Trevino. The struggling Hicks whiffed to end the inning.

The Rays tacked on a run in the bottom of the eighth, thanks in part to a leadoff triple from Wander Franco off Michael King.