Yankees eye Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds amid ‘unrealistic asks’

The Yankees, still needing an outfielder, are among teams consistently interested in Pirates star Bryan Reynolds, who seeks a trade.

One interested team exec summed up the Pirates requests in two words: “unrealistic asks.” Another team’s exec says there’s nothing happening now but they hold hope for spring.

It’s not surprising the ask is high since the Pirates don’t seem especially interested in trading him as they hope to contend within the three years he has left. Plus, it would be difficult publicly. Perhaps, too, the Pirates don’t want to accede to trade demands, which they may fear will trigger a trend.

While sources say the Pirates offered over $75 million for six years with no team options, Reynolds’ camp originally mentioned the $168 million, eight-year deal Matt Olson received as a comp (though their request was lower than that). The Braves did sign Sean Murphy for $73 million over six years (plus a team option), and Murphy is in the same class as Olson. (The Reynolds camp would counter that that deal is low.)

The Pirates love Reynolds and presumably would like to resume talks, but the trade request remains.

Bryan Reynolds USA TODAY Sports

The Red Sox were indeed intent on keeping Rafael Devers, as Chaim Bloom told us here a couple weeks ago. But there’s no doubt the $280 million Xander Bogaerts deal forced them to go much higher than they originally intended. The $168M Olson deal actually was seen a while back as an original team comp before the $212M Austin Riley deal likely moved Boston into the mid-$200M range, and the Bogaerts (and others) contract raised the ante further. At this point “it had to be $300 million minimum,” says a rival exec. …

Elvis Andrus could fit for the Angels who still seek a shortstop. The Red Sox, Dodgers and Twins may also make sense for a SS.

There are still decent first basemen left: Yuli Gurriel, Brandon Belt, Trey Mancini, Jesus Aguilar and Miguel Sano. The Marlins may be in the 1B market.

Yasiel Puig is hoping he can resurface in MLB after his Korean team, the Kiwoom Heroes, moved on.

Ex-Cubs star Addison Russell is replacing Puig on that Korean team. …

Matt Harvey is hoping to pitch again this year.