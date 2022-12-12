Yankees expected to make formal Carlos Rodon offer very soon

The Yankees have opened talks with star left-hander Carlos Rodon, and a formal offer was expected to be delivered late Monday or possibly Tuesday for the team’s big outside free-agent target.

The initial indication is that Rodon seeks seven-plus years at $200 million plus, and while the Yankees seem reluctant to go to that length, they also seem very serious and hopeful about this pursuit.

While there’s also been some chatter linking the Yankees and superstar free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa, it is clear that their main focus is on Rodon, who’s also received interest from the Giants, Cardinals and several other teams. The Yankees do like Correa as a player, but they are having a hard time seeing a fit, either financially or on the field, as they have three shortstop candidates plus veteran third basemen D.J. LeMahieu and Josh Donaldson, who’s thought to be untradeable following a rough offensive season.

The Giants and incumbent Twins are among teams locked in bidding for Correa, the top remaining shortstop on a market that once saw four All-Star shortstops free. Dansby Swanson remains a free agent, and the Cubs are a candidate to sign him, possibly along with the Dodgers, Red Sox and second-place finisher for Correa.

Carlos Rodon Getty Images

Despite the competition for Rodon, easily the best starter remaining on the market, the Yankees seem fairly optimistic. The incumbent Giants have been in on Rodon, but the Yankees believe Rodon — a Miamian who like Trea Turner played at North Carolina State — would prefer to be east. The Yankees already won the biggest battle for their own superstar free agent Aaron Judge in a high-priced war with the Giants and Padres. The Rangers, Orioles, Twins and others have also checked in on Rodon, though the extent of their interest isn’t known.

Rodon thrived in 2022 as a Giant, posting a 2.88 ERA with 237 strikeouts over 178 innings, while leading the league among qualifiers with 12 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.25 FIP. Rodon celebrated his 30th birthday Saturday.