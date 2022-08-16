Yankees ‘expected’ to call up Estevan Florial amidst Aaron Hicks’ struggles

Help could be on the way for the slumping Yankees.

Outfielder Estevan Florial is “expected to be” called up on Wednesday, NJ.com reported during the Yankees’ 3-1 loss to the Rays on Tuesday night.

Yankees’ Estevan Florial hits a single against the Orioles during a game in May this season. Corey Sipkin

Florial could fill a glaring need in center field, where Aaron Hicks is in the midst of an extended slump.

“We haven’t decided anything for certain yet,” Aaron Boone said after the loss. “There could be some things … nothing final yet.”

In 88 games this year with Triple-A Scranton/Wilke-Barre, Florial was batting .284 with 14 home runs, 32 stolen bases and a .852 OPS. He had struck out 122 times in 349 at-bats, a rate that was down slightly from years past but still high.