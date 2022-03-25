Yankees’ Estevan Florial off to slow start at plate

Here are some notable nuggets that happened during Yankees’ spring training action on Thursday:

Jonny on the spot

With the Yankees looking to use Aroldis Chapman outside of the ninth inning on occasion, Jonathan Loaisiga figures to get some closing chances this season. He tossed a scoreless inning against Detroit.

Going batty

The Yankees have been waiting for Estevan Florial’s bat to develop for years. The 24-year-old defensive whiz played well in right field, but went hitless in three at-bats and is 0-for-8 this spring, so it’s becoming even more unlikely he’ll win a spot on the roster.

Caught my eye

Roger Clemens was on hand to watch his son, Kody, a minor league third baseman for the Tigers. And ahead of Clemens in Detroit’s lineup was Daz Cameron, Mike Cameron’s son, who has spent parts of the last two seasons in the majors with the Tigers as an outfielder.

Friday’s schedule

Luis Severino is set to make his second Grapefruit League start when the Yankees visit the Phillies at BayCare Ballpark at 1:05 p.m.