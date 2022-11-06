Yankees enter offseason with shortstop question

The Yankees will enter this offseason much as they did last year in at least one respect: They still don’t know who their shortstop is.

After sitting out a historically deep free-agent class, the Yankees traded for Isiah Kiner-Falefa and plugged him in as the everyday shortstop, with mixed results.

And that leaves them with questions at the position once again.

Should they stick with Kiner-Falefa? Should they go with one of the prospects they have at the spot? Or should they enter the free-agent market — which will include Carlos Correa for a second straight year, as well as Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and possibly Xander Bogaerts, who has a player option with the Red Sox?

General manager Brian Cashman said Friday the Yankees again don’t figure to be in the mix for a free agent, citing a potential “competition.”

Will the Yankees go with Isiah-Kiner Falefa at shortstop next season or will they choose either Oswald Peraz (top inset) or Anthony Volpe (bottom inset)? Getty Images (2); Gordon Donovan

“We’ve got some good young kids pushing up,’’ Cashman said in Friday’s press conference at the Stadium. “They’re gonna create quite the competition, we think, in the spring.”

That figures to include Oswald Peraza — if he’s not included in a trade — who impressed the team despite limited playing time after being called up in early September.

Oswaldo Cabrera also spent time there, but he may be valued more as a utility player, since his versatility on defense allowed the Yankees to use him at all four infield positions and both corner outfield spots.

Top prospect Anthony Volpe played well in the minors and finished the season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He’ll likely begin at Triple-A in 2023, but he could emerge as an option to be promoted to The Bronx at some point later in the season.

Then there’s Kiner-Falefa, whom manager Aaron Boone defended again on Friday, saying he had a “really good defensive year” at shortstop, citing internal metrics.

Some advanced stats show Kiner-Falefa struggled on defense, while others back up Boone’s theory.

But there’s no getting around the fact Kiner-Falefa was benched during the postseason because of his defense. Boone said at the time the shortstop was “pressing” because of his mistakes.

Asked about Kiner-Falefa’s admission he was playing poorly on defense, Boone said it was merely a matter of the player’s own high standards.

“He’s tough,” Boone said. “He expects a lot of himself. That’s part of him saying that. His bar is [high], of, ‘This is who I should be defensively.’ The reality is, he was having a really good defensive year. He had some struggles along the way or a bad error [and] seemingly the next play would highlight the error because we gave up a run or whatever. But he always bounced back from that. That’s who he is in being really accountable.”

Boone is right about that.

Kiner-Falefa frequently blamed himself publicly for losses because of errors he’d made, even if they played a small role in the defeat.

But Cashman noted Friday what Kiner-Falefa’s role was when the Yankees acquired him — along with Josh Donaldson and minor league catcher Ben Rortvedt — from Minnesota in exchange for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela during spring training.

“[Kiner-Falefa] gave us an opportunity to bridge the gap while our kids continued to develop,’’ Cashman said of Peraza and Volpe. “Everyone in this industry knows we have some potentially impactful young prospects we’re developing and they needed some more time.”

Cashman added he thought Kiner-Falefa’s production, both on defense and at-bat, “was kind of along the lines of what we expected.”

Clearly, that wasn’t good enough in the postseason. Now, the Yankees will have the next few months to determine what level of play will be good enough.