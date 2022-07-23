Yankees ‘encouraged’ by Aroldis Chapman despite struggles

BALTIMORE — Aroldis Chapman has been a nightmare for most of the last year, but Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the left-hander isn’t going anywhere.

“He’s struggling right now, but the equipment is all there,’’ Cashman said Saturday, before the Yankees played the Orioles. “We were encouraged with the Houston game [Thursday, when he pitched a scoreless inning and got a pair of strikeouts]. He attacked and got big outs. Obviously, [Friday], the results didn’t follow up on the back-to-back [nights]. He’s gonna continue to get his chances. We’ve got to get him online. He’s certainly got all the ability in the world.”

Since the MLB substance ban for pitchers last year, the former closer has pitched 49 ¹/₃ innings and allowed 37 hits, and a whopping 10 homers and 41 walks, while striking out 74 with an ERA of 5.11.

“The bottom line is we’ve got to get him right,’’ manager Aaron Boone said a day after Chapman’s latest poor performance, when he gave up a three-run homer to Anthony Santander at Camden Yards on Friday night.

Aroldis Chapman USA TODAY Sports

“The encouraging sign is we see physical things that suggest he can do it. Now it’s a matter of getting there. His confidence has taken a little bit of a hit.”

The other challenge is finding the right spot for Chapman, who entered with a four-run lead in the seventh on Friday and didn’t get out of the inning.

Wandy Peralta has also been dealing with a mild injury, so they went with Chapman on consecutive nights.

“You try the best you can [to pick the right spot],’’ Boone said of using Chapman in certain scenarios. “Some nights there are situations that are tough based on our needs.”

Cashman wouldn’t get into his approach heading toward the Aug. 2 trade deadline and whether he feels a need to improve the bullpen.

“We have a good team, although the roster is changing with the recent injuries,’’ Cashman said of the Yankees, who have the best record in MLB. “In theory, there’s less for us to be attacking than in previous years. My job is to find ways to improve the club. I’m not gonna designate where. I’m up for the challenge to improve in whatever ways we can.’’

Asked if Zack Britton, who had elbow surgery last year, is still expected to return this season, Cashman said: “Oh, yeah. The only question is what to expect when he arrives.”

He noted others have taken time to get their stuff and velocity back following similar ligament surgeries.

The left-hander is rehabbing in Tampa.

Zack Britton AP

Asked to assess the Joey Gallo trade nearly a year after it went down, Cashman said, “I’m not going to.”

Gallo’s struggles have been well-chronicled and he is expected to be moved by the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

“I can just tell you we appreciate [him],” Cashman said. “He’s committed and talented as hell. … You see it’s all there. He’s a good person and is busting his tail. He wants to help us win, but I’m not gonna judge the trade.”

Boone said Domingo German “could” start the second game of the Subway Series against the Mets on Wednesday at Citi Field, with Jordan Montgomery set for the opener Tuesday.

With Luis Severino out indefinitely with a lat strain, Boone also said German would “likely be in the rotation” in his absence, even after he allowed five runs in just three innings in his season debut against the Astros. That came after German missed the first half of the season with a right-shoulder impingement.