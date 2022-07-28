Yankees’ Domingo German bounces back after rough first start

Domingo German’s second start of the season went much better than his first.

He had appeared overmatched last Thursday in Houston after missing the first half of the season with the right shoulder impingement that sidelined him in the spring, but German held his own against the Mets on Wednesday night in a 3-2 loss at Citi Field.

German allowed two runs in 4 ²/₃ innings and struck out seven. The right-hander said a more aggressive approach on the mound helped him stay ahead in counts.

He made a mistake to Pete Alonso to start the bottom of the second inning and the first baseman hit a home run. Tomas Nido opened the third with a double and scored on Francisco Lindor’s two-out flare single to center. But German also pitched around consecutive singles to start the fourth.

Manager Aaron Boone said he was encouraged by the bounce-back performance after German had allowed five runs in three innings to the Astros last Thursday.

Domingo German Jason Szenes

After Luis Severino went down with a lat strain, German took his spot in the rotation.

Boone said he went with closer Clay Holmes in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday with the score tied 2-2 because the closer hadn’t pitched since Friday and he wasn’t going to risk not needing him for the bottom of the ninth.

Boone also pointed to the fact that he had used four relievers in a 6-3 loss to the Mets on Tuesday and wanted to avoid using some of them on consecutive days.

The move worked in the eighth, as Holmes pitched a scoreless inning with Alonso, Daniel Vogelbach, Mark Canha and Jeff McNeil to get through.

“Just wanted to go with my best,’’ Boone said.

That left Wandy Peralta to pitch the ninth, which didn’t go as well. Eduardo Escobar opened with a double and later scored on Starling Marte’s single.

Michael King already has been ruled out for this season, but his availability for next year is still to be determined. The right-hander underwent surgery on his fractured elbow Wednesday morning.

Boone said it will be another 8-10 weeks before the Yankees know for sure whether King will also need to have any work done on his elbow ligament.

“When this heals, they’ll revisit where they think from a ligament standpoint things are,” Boone said. “I think there’s differing opinions there and they want to compare it to old things and see where it is as this heals. I don’t know all the intricacies of it, but we’ll have a better idea of it with some more time.”

If King does not need any work done on the ligament, he could be ready on time for spring training.

Ron Marinaccio could go a long way toward helping to fill the void left by King’s injury if he continues to pitch the way he has of late.

The rookie right-hander tossed 1 ²/₃ hitless, scoreless innings on Tuesday in his first game back following a stint on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. That superb outing extended his scoreless streak to 14 straight appearances across 17 innings, in which he has allowed just one hit. The last time he gave up a run was April 28 against the Orioles.

Right-hander Shane Greene, whom the Yankees designated for assignment on Sunday to make room for Marinaccio, elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment to the minors.