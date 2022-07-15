Yankees, Dodgers early favorites for Reds’ Luis Castillo

The Yankees love Luis Castillo and have been trying to acquire him off and on for a couple of years, and word is the Yankees and Dodgers are best-positioned to land the All-Star right-hander, who’s likely the best starter on the market. The Yankees have said they won’t part with either of the Reds’ prime targets — Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza — and maintain that won’t change.

The Yankees’ need for a starter has come on suddenly. Outfield and bullpen had been the top priorities.

The Yankees and the Dodgers are said to have the best systems among interested teams, but with the market thin, the price tag will be high for Castillo.

Frankie Montas’ arm concern delayed his weekend start and could further thin the market. Castillo’s rotation mate Tyler Mahle is expected back soon.

The Twins, Padres and Mets were early entrants in the Castillo derby, but the Padres and Mets are more focused on bats at the moment.

There could be an additional name added to the mix. Rival teams suspect Noah Syndergaard to be made available in trade.

Luis Castillo allowed one earned run on two hits and four walks while striking out eight in seven innings against the Yankees on Thursday. Robert Sabo/New York Post

The Rangers still seem as if they’d prefer to buy rather than sell.

Though the Orioles have been presumed sellers, they may need to wait following their amazing hot streak. They could still possibly trade a free agent-to-be, such as Trey Mancini, but it’s harder to see them considering dealing Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander or Austin Hays now.

Things are looking up for Baltimore, and it doesn’t hurt they have the No. 1 pick in the draft on Sunday. Druw Jones, son of Andruw, and Jackson Holliday, the son of Matt, are seen as the top two players. Word out of Baltimore though is they are still considering five guys. Sometimes, teams go for a deal; it’s a puzzle.

Padres, Brewers and Yankees have been among teams trying for Andrew Benintendi, but his current non-vaccination status likely will take the Yankees out (they could play Toronto in the playoffs). The Yankees also have interest in Benintendi’s teammate, Michael A. Taylor.

The Dodgers have looked at Whit Merrifield, whose 553 consecutive-game streak was halted by a big toe injury the day before it would have been halted due to hitting the restricted list as the team went to Toronto. Merrifield is day-to-day (though his vaccination status may lower his trade value).

The Royals won’t trade Zack Greinke unless he specifically requests a deal, which is unlikely, since he bought a house in Kansas City.