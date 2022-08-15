Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu dealing with toe injury amid slump

BOSTON — Add DJ LeMahieu to the Yankees’ list of injury problems.

The team’s most consistent hitter outside of Aaron Judge has been in the midst of a mini slump, and now we know why.

LeMahieu has been dealing with a sore right big toe that he said has impacted him the last “four or five days.”

Over that span, LeMahieu went 1-for-18 with six strikeouts before sitting out Sunday’s 3-0 loss to the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

“I didn’t feel like I could get my swing off the last few days,’’ LeMahieu said.

Somewhat alarmingly, this is not the first time this season the infielder has dealt with the injury.

He received a cortisone shot in the area during the All-Star break, which LeMahieu said got rid of the problem.

But less than a month later, the injury has returned, and he was unsure whether another cortisone shot would be an option.

DJ LeMahieu is dealing with a sore right toe. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

“I really don’t anticipate this being an issue,’’ LeMahieu said. “I plan on being in there [Monday against the Rays].”

He is set to get imaging on the toe Monday in The Bronx.

LeMahieu said the injury was the result of “the bumps and bruises of the season” and not a particular play.

“Everybody’s got something right now,’’ LeMahieu said. “We’re just making sure I’m good to go the rest of the season.”

LeMahieu has been invaluable in the field, playing second base as well as third and first.

The core muscle issue LeMahieu dealt with a year ago that required offseason surgery impacted the entire lineup during the disappointing 2021 season.

And with the Yankees already dealing with the absences of Giancarlo Stanton (left Achilles tendinitis) and Matt Carpenter (fractured left foot), along with the slumping Gleyber Torres, Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks, they can ill afford to be without a healthy LeMahieu.

“He’s one of our best hitters,’’ Judge said. “He gets everything started for us at the top of the order. I hope it’s something minor.”