Yankees DFA Manny Banuelos to make room for JP Sears

One of the Yankees’ feel-good stories of the year has been cut short.

Manny Bañuelos was designated for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the roster for JP Sears, who was called up from Triple-A to make a spot start against the Athletics.

Bañuelos, the former top pitching prospect who finally earned his way to The Bronx this season, was the odd man out in the bullpen after posting a 2.16 ERA across four games in pinstripes.

Manny Banuelos Corey Sipkin

“Difficult,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Obviously a numbers game, a crunch. One of the things that made it difficult on top of who the person is and the story and how much it’s been a joy to be around him every day … is [that] we really think he can pitch.”

But the left-handed Bañuelos was used sparingly, as protection for length for a team that hasn’t needed it very often. Since being called up on May 26, he pitched only 8 1/3 innings.

Bañuelos did not have any minor league options remaining, leading to his DFA — which will send him through waivers for other teams to potentially claim.

“Certainly hope the best for Manny and selfishly hope he remains with us,” Boone said.