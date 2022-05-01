Yankees demote Clarke Schmidt despite strong results

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clarke Schmidt pitched another scoreless inning and hasn’t allowed a run in 8 ¹/₃ innings this season.

His reward was to be caught in a numbers game, as he and Miguel Andujar were both optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Sunday’s 6-4 win over Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium.

With MLB rosters being cut from 28 to 26 prior to Monday, the Yankees had two clear choices to make, since Schmidt and Andujar both have minor league options remaining and hadn’t been used often.

Still, Schmidt, finally delivering on his potential after battling injuries for much of his career, said he was “a little shocked” by the news.

“It’s a real tough pill to swallow,’’ said Schmidt, who hadn’t pitched since April 19 before taking over for Luis Severino to start the bottom of the sixth. “I’m throwing well, doing my job and getting guys out. It’s just part of the game. It’s a business also. I hope to get back up here soon.”

The Yankees demoted Clarke Schmidt to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre obert Sabo for the NY POST

Despite the disappointment, Schmidt is encouraged by what he was able to do through the first few weeks of the season.

“I feel like a different player than in previous years,’’ Schmidt said. “I don’t think the moment was too big for me at all. … I’ll take what I did this month and roll with it.”

Schmidt will likely go into the rotation with SWB in case he’s needed as a starter, but could also return as a reliever.

Andujar was in the lineup for the first time of the season on Sunday and delivered his first two hits of the year.

Miguel Andujar is greeted in the dugout during the Yankees’ win over the Royals. USA TODAY Sports

He started in left field, with Joey Gallo still nursing the tight left groin that forced him out of Saturday’s win.

“He’s in such a better place,’’ Boone said of Andujar. “I know not it’s not easy for him right now, but his mindset is good.”

Gallo’s groin is still tender, according to Boone, who called the injury “day-to-day.”

The left fielder did some running in the outfield prior to Sunday’s game and said he felt good after the workout. Whether the Yankees want to play Gallo on the artificial turf at Rogers Centre in Toronto remains to be seen.

Boone said he decided to keep Gallo out of the lineup after he suffered the injury breaking for second on a stolen-base attempt.

The Yankees have Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Marwin Gonzalez to play in the outfield if Gallo needs an extra day off.

Aroldis Chapman picked up his sixth save in as many opportunities on Sunday, but he also allowed two more base runners before he got Andrew Benintendi to end the game. He’s walked seven in just 9 ¹/₃ innings — although he hasn’t allowed a run.

Aroldis Chapman pitches Sunday during the Yankees’ win over the Royals. AP

“It hasn’t been perfect,’’ Boone said. “He’s finding a way to get it done and making pitches when he needs to.”

Asked if he was concerned about the walks, Boone said, “The bottom line is he is slamming the door right now and continuing to build momentum. I like the start he’s off to.”

Michael King was big again, entering the game with two on and one out in the seventh and getting a double play from Salvador Perez.