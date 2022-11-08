Yankees could take swing at Justin Verlander if he opts out

The Yankees loved the idea of importing Justin Verlander last winter, and they offered the right-hander $25 million. And while they still like Verlander (what’s not to like?), they became discouraged about their chances to ever sign him when he went back to Houston at the same rate the Yankees offered.

They may try again, assuming Verlander opts out, but they don’t necessarily like their chances.

Justin Verlander Jason Szenes/EPA

Angels owner Arte Moreno has again decreed that two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani isn’t going anywhere. The reason for that is Moreno is selling the team, and figures it’s more valuable with Ohtani on it than the several prospects it would get for him.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian announced Ohtani’s unavailability after rumors started swirling that he was on the market. Minasian heard from about half of the MLB teams with interest before making the announcement.

The best player known to be available so far is Miami starter Pablo Lopez. The Marlins need hitters, and asked for Gleyber Torres and Oswald Peraza for Lopez and Miguel Rojas at the deadline. The Yankees countered, but their counter was not accepted.

Jameson Taillon Robert Sabo

The Yankees were still discussing a qualifying offer for Anthony Rizzo and maybe even Jameson Taillon. Rizzo produced from the left side and was one of the few Yankees to hit in the clutch, so the belief is they will likely extend him the offer, though for some reason they didn’t seem certain about it as of Tuesday night.

While Taillon won’t get $19.65 million a year on a long-term deal, he is in the group of pitchers that may look good to current teams on a one-year, $19.65 million contract. That group also includes Tyler Anderson and Martin Perez.