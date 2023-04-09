Yankees converting fallen prospect Deivi Garcia into a reliever

BALTIMORE — The Yankees have created a different path for Deivi Garcia’s possible return to the majors.

If the fallen, former star prospect is called up, he likely will be pitching out of the bullpen.

Garcia, who debuted with such promise in 2020 before struggling the past two seasons, is being converted into a multi-inning reliever at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which is the niche Aaron Boone envisions for him in the majors.

“Kind of like in that [Michael] King [role],” the Yankees manager said before finishing a series at Camden Yards on Sunday. “A number of our guys are in that two, two-plus inning [role] on a given day.”

Garcia, who flashed better stuff and velocity in spring training, has pitched between two and three innings in each of three outings out of the Triple-A bullpen, allowing two runs in 7 ⅔ innings (2.35 ERA) with six strikeouts.

With several injuries to their rotation, the Yankees have turned to Clarke Schmidt and Jhony Brito as the first depth options for starters.





Yankees pitcher Deivi Garcia will now be a multi-inning reliever in Triple-A. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

Their bullpen has been hit hard, too, with Tommy Kahnle (right biceps tendinitis) out until at least late May, Lou Trivino nursing a UCL sprain and Jonathan Loaisiga (right elbow inflammation) shut down from throwing for several weeks.

The Yankees’ early waves of reliever reinforcements have included Ian Hamilton and Colten Brewer.

With more injuries or ineffectiveness, Greg Weissert, Matt Krook and perhaps Garcia would enter the picture.

Garcia debuted, at just 21 years old, as an electric starter who heard comparisons to Pedro Martinez.

In two ensuing seasons, though, he showed diminished stuff and was hit hard not just in the majors but in the minors, getting shut down for two months last season in what the Yankees called a reset.

The 23-year-old from the Dominican Republic looked more like his 2020 self during a strong Grapefruit League campaign, in which his fastball lived in the mid-90s and a fairly new cutter impressed.

“He’s a young man, so he’s still developing,” Boone said. “The stuff we saw in spring training is really good. Maybe that’s something that we can get in smaller bursts and just kind of roll to where he’s more consistent.”





Deivi Garcia throwing batting practice during Yankees spring training. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

Luis Severino (right lat strain) will throw his first bullpen session since sustaining the injury Monday, Boone said, pushing the schedule back a day.

Severino was set to throw Sunday, but a heavier workload Saturday and the day game, with a bit less time to recover, prompted the delay.

Carlos Rodon (left forearm strain) will throw a side session Monday or Tuesday, Boone said.

Rodon last threw a live batting practice Wednesday.