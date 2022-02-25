Yankees committed to keeping prospect Austin Wells at catcher

TAMPA — The Yankees’ major league roster is in flux right now, with no true shortstop, two second basemen and questions surrounding first base, center field and catcher.

The franchise also is trying to sort out things in the minors, where there are more than a few highly ranked prospects at shortstop and several at catcher.

That has left several scouts wondering where some of those minor leaguers might end up, including shortstop Anthony Volpe and catcher Austin Wells.

For now, though, the Yankees are determined to keep Volpe at short and Wells behind the plate — but they are open to being flexible with Wells.

“Depending where other guys are, he can compete at Double-A with [Josh] Breaux,’’ Yankees VP of player development Kevin Reese said of the organization’s plans for Wells and another of their best backstop prospects. “Then we might get a little creative to keep his bat in the lineup. None of that is [because] of concern about his catching ability.”

Wells was drafted as a catcher in the first round of the 2020 draft out of the University of Arizona.

The 22-year-old spent time at first base and played all three outfield positions in college, but he insists he considers himself only a catcher right now.

“I do love catching,’’ Wells said. “It’s definitely the most demanding position, which I like.”

He has been working on his arm strength, which was a red flag for some scouts when he was drafted.

And he believes he has improved significantly in certain areas, one above all.

“Definitely in receiving,’’ Wells said. “That’s [been] the biggest jump. It was night and day from when I got here til now.”

He played well at Low-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley last year, hitting 16 homers with an .867 OPS in his first season in the pros, and followed it up with a stellar performance in the Arizona Fall League, posting a 1.034 OPS in 18 games.

His calling card remains his offense, with a powerful bat from the left side, which might be ready for the majors before the same can be said for his defense.

As far as the shortstop depth is concerned, Oswald Peraza figures to be ticketed for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, with Volpe at Somerset and Trey Sweeney at High-A Hudson Valley.

“We want to get them as many reps there as possible,” Reese said of the shortstops.