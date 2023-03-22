Yankees’ Clay Holmes, Jonathan Loaisiga pitch scoreless innings

Here are some nuggets from Yankees’ spring training on Tuesday:

Big relief!

Clay Holmes and Jonathan Loaisiga each worked a perfect inning of relief, combining for five strikeouts in what the Yankees hope was a preview of how the late innings could look during the regular season.





Clay Holmes pitches a scoreless inning of relief in the Yankees’ 6-3 spring training win. AP

Field of screams

Anthony Volpe wasn’t charged with his first fielding error of the spring, but one could have been warranted after the shortstop missed a hard one-hopper to his left in the fourth inning.

Caught my eye

The Yankees’ starting outfield included Isiah Kiner-Falefa in left field and Aaron Judge in center, the first start for both players at those respective positions this spring.

It continued Kiner-Falefa’s trend toward becoming a utility player, after starting in center field on Friday, while Judge could see more time in center early in the season until Harrison Bader comes off the injured list.

Wednesday’s schedule

The Yankees head to the other coast of Florida for a two-game trip, beginning with a 1:05 p.m. exhibition against the Nationals with Clarke Schmidt on the mound.