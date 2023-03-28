Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt builds up pitch count for seven strikeouts

Here are some nuggets from Yankees’ spring training on Monday

Building up

Clarke Schmidt capped off a solid spring by striking out seven over 4 ¹/₃ innings. He said he started to run out of gas late, but built his pitch count up to 66.

Bring the pain

The Yankees were hit by four pitches on Monday, though none of them appeared to do much damage. Anthony Rizzo and Willie Calhoun were each plunked once while Spencer Henson got hit twice.





Clarke Schmidt pitches in the second inning for the Yankees against the Atlanta Braves. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Caught my eye

The last Grapefruit League game every spring is typically one of the fastest games, with teams anxious to break camp. With the addition of the pitch clock, Monday’s game against the Rays figured to breeze by even quicker. Instead? Two hours and 51 minutes, which went down as one of the longer games the Yankees played this spring.

Today’s schedule

Nestor Cortes is set to start against the Nationals in the final tuneup before Opening Day, with a 12:05 p.m. first pitch at Nationals Park.