Yankees claim Luke Bard off waivers from Rays

The Yankees claimed right-hander Luke Bard, who was designated for assignment by the Rays on Tuesday. He was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he’ll serve as further bullpen depth.

The pen was a focus at the trade deadline for the Yankees, who picked up Lou Trivino from the A’s and Scott Effross from the Cubs to help offset the loss of Chad Green and Michael King to elbow surgery.

Bard, 31, pitched sparingly for Tampa Bay, but was effective.

Luke Bard Getty Images

In eight relief appearances, Bard allowed three earned runs in 14 innings, with a WHIP of 1.000.

The Rays jettisoned Bard to open a roster spot for Garrett Cleavinger, the left-hander they acquired at the deadline.

He spent the first three years of his career with the Angels.

Right-hander Carlos Espinal, who was called up from SWB Tuesday following the moves made at the trade deadline, was outrighted on Friday and sent back to SWB.