Yankees catcher Ben Rortvedt suffers oblique injury

Yankees catcher Ben Rortvedt suffers oblique injury

by

SARASOTA – The Yankees’ already thin catching situation has taken another hit this spring, as newly acquired Ben Rortvedt has been sidelined with an oblique injury, according to Aaron Boone.

The 24-year-old is still doing catching drills, but isn’t hitting, which figures to put his readiness for Opening Day in question.

Ben Rortvedt
Getty Images

Rortvedt was acquired from Minnesota in the deal that also brought Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to The Bronx in exchange for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela.

The lefty-swinging Rortvedt is expected to split time behind the plate with Kyle Higashioka.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.