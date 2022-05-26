Yankees bring back Shane Greene, add bullpen depth in minors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Yankees added some bullpen depth in the minors, signing right-hander Shane Greene to a minor league deal on Thursday and sending him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The 33-year-old was most recently with the Dodgers and made one appearance with Los Angeles this season before being designated for assignment on May 17.

Shane Greene returned to the Yankees on a minor-league deal. Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

Originally a 2009 draft pick of the Yankees, Greene was part of the three-team trade with Detroit and Arizona that brought Didi Gregorius to The Bronx. Greene went on to become an All-Star with the Tigers in 2019.