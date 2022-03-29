Yankees briefly shift Gleyber Torres to right field

LAKELAND, Fla. — Gleyber Torres is moving back home to second base from shortstop this year, but on Monday, he briefly added right field to his repertoire.

The Yankees, who have at times had to hit against a four-man outfield in recent years, tried the defensive alignment out for themselves during one at-bat against the Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium.

That meant Torres venturing out to right field as the fourth outfielder, with right fielder Ender Inciarte moving to right-center and the rest of the outfield shifted accordingly. Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa set up in shallow right field and third baseman Phil Evans was all by himself on the left side of the infield.

“We’ve flirted with it a little bit and almost done it a couple times, but felt like we didn’t have the personnel quite right [in the past],” manager Aaron Boone said. “But we have been a little more committed to the thought of it this spring.”

The result of the play was a fly out to left fielder Miguel Andujar, but Boone said the combination of a fly-ball pitcher in Deivi Garcia and a fly-ball hitter in Robbie Grossman called for the alignment that the Rays have been known to use.

“We do feel like there’s some spots it would be useful,” Boone said.

The Yankees worked with Torres and Kiner-Falefa in the outfield on Sunday to prepare them for Monday’s cameo. Torres said he last played the outfield in Little League.

“I wish the next time I get a few fly balls,” he said.

A day after signing a minor league deal with the Yankees, Shelby Miller threw a bullpen session on Monday and looked “sharp,” according to Boone. The former All-Star will likely throw live batting practice Wednesday and could get into a Grapefruit League game as soon as Friday.

Miller said he’d be pitching out of the bullpen, first at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 31-year-old has struggled the past few years, but is hopeful that a new slider and pitching more aggressively will help him return to form.

“It’s just about being efficient and being effective,’’ Miller said inside the clubhouse at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. “I think everything data-wise and analytically is good — probably the best it’s been in my career. It’s just about going out and getting hitters out and getting ahead in counts. I haven’t really been doing that the last couple years.”

Miller noted he had a good fastball as a young pitcher, but not much to go along with it, which is why he developed a slider that he began throwing last year.

“I think there’s plenty left still in the tank,” Miller said.

Joely Rodriguez, who was recently sidelined by a pinched nerve in his neck that the Yankees believe was the cause for a dip in velocity, threw live batting practice Monday.

“It was more 91-93 [mph], so heading back in the right direction, which was good to see,” pitching coach Matt Blake said.