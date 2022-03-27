Yankees-Brett Gardner reunion looking unlikely

TAMPA — Don’t hold your breath for a reunion between Brett Gardner and the Yankees.

While general manager Brian Cashman said Saturday he’s still looking at ways to improve the roster and has been in touch with Gardner’s agent, Joe Bick, he said he is content so far with who is in camp.

“Right now, we’re focused on what we have, to be honest,’’ Cashman said. “There’s nothing more to say at this point.”

Tim Locastro and Ender Inciarte are both candidates to win a spot as a spare outfielder and in 10-9 loss to Toronto on Saturday, Aaron Judge played center and Giancarlo Stanton was in right.

As for the rest of the roster, Cashman said, “I can’t eliminate my ability to try and find ways to improve the club. Ultimately, I like what we have, but it’s my job to stay engaged with everybody out there. My phone isn’t on silent, let’s put it that way. We’re engaged with a lot of clubs, but we’re prepared to go with what we have here and across the street [in minor league camp].

With the payroll at around $256 million, Cashman noted again that it is the highest in team history.

“That doesn’t mean it won’t get higher,’’ Cashman said. “Doesn’t mean it will, either.”

Rather than starting against an AL East opponent, Jameson Taillon threw a three-inning simulated game at the Player Development Complex. The right-hander, coming off ankle tendon surgery, threw about 50 pitches, according to Boone.

“He threw the ball well,’’ Boone said.

Clay Holmes also threw an inning in the sim game, while lefties Lucas Luetge and Wandy Peralta and right-hander Chad Green all threw scoreless innings versus the Blue Jays.

Joely Rodriguez, who had a pinched nerve in his neck that caused his velocity to drop on Thursday against the Tigers, said he initially felt the discomfort two days earlier, but didn’t expect it to affect him as much as it did. He got treatment on Friday and said he felt better Saturday and expects to throw live batting practice Monday.

Ben Rortvedt took dry swings and Boone said the catcher’s oblique injury will keep him out of games for at least “several” more days.

The Yankees claimed OF Jeisson Rosario off waivers from the Red Sox and assigned him to Double-A Somerset. The 22-year-old left-handed hitter spent last season with Double-A Portland. He was designated for assignment when Boston needed to open a spot on their 40-man roster for newly-signed Trevor Story.

Ron Marinaccio had another scoreless outing with 1 ¹/₃ shutout innings. The 26-year-old right-hander hasn’t allowed a run in his 3 ¹/₃ innings this spring after being put on the 40-man roster in the offseason.

Ronald Guzman got his first action of the spring and went hitless in two at-bats as the first baseman on a minor league deal looks to provide organizational depth at the position. He missed most of last year following knee surgery.