Yankees’ bleacher creatures erupt for girl’s water bottle flip

The Yankees’ late inning heroics versus the Houston Astros on Sunday featured a bloop, a blast and a bottle flip.

The Bronx Bombers staged an improbable comeback thanks to Aaron Judge’s three-run shot in the bottom of the 10th inning, but it was the bottle tossing antics of one young fan that was all anybody could talk about.

In the ninth inning of the 6-3 contest, the young girl held fans in section 202 of Yankee Stadium on the edge of their seats as she repeatedly tried to flip a water bottle in the air and have it land upright on a bleacher. After two unsuccessful attempts, the junior phenom successfully landed the trick, sending fellow fans into a state of pandemonium.

The heartwarming moment was captured by one fan @Saquon_Gleyber, who posted footage of the now-viral scene to Twitter.

“Everyone was watching her,” the fan told TODAY. “They were all saying ‘oohhh’ every time the bottle fell over and that’s why [it] got my attention to turn around and see what was happening.

“She was flipping the bottle for around five minutes,” he added. “She continued after the clip I got but the game started to get intense and everyone including her shifted their focus back on the game.”

However, fans in the bleachers made sure to give the young bottle-flipper her due praise before turning their attention back to the game. Following her successful toss, neighboring fans jumped to their feet in fervent uproar, pumping their fists in the air and applauding the accomplishment.

Unfortunately, the heroics came with a cost. Amidst the excitement, the young fan accidentally spilt water on her back while triumphantly hoisting the bottle over her head. Nonetheless, this fan’s experience is likely one she’ll never forget.