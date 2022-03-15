Yankees’ Ben Rortvedt glad he’s back with former instructor

TAMPA — Ben Rortvedt called his trade from the Twins to the Yankees on Sunday night “a whirlwind.”

The 24-year-old catcher with just 39 games of major league experience is now in a platoon with Kyle Higashioka and will spend the next few weeks trying to learn the Yankees’ pitching staff.

He’s confident being reunited with catching instructor Tanner Swanson — with whom he worked in Minnesota’s minor league system — will help.

Rortvedt credited Swanson with changing his perspective on catching, altering his focus from blocking and throwing to receiving.

“I made a bunch of strides there,’’ said Rortvedt, adding he changed how he set up behind the plate.

He is seen as an excellent pitch-framer, but questions remain about his bat.