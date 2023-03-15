Yankees belt five home runs in spring training power show

Here are some nuggets from Yankees’ spring training on Tuesday:

Air show

The Yankees’ bats showed up in a five-homer game.

DJ LeMahieu, Josh Donaldson, Estevan Florial and Oswald Peraza blasted their first home runs of the spring, all within the first three innings.

Prospect Andres Chaparro added his fourth homer of the Grapefruit League in the eighth inning of the 10-3 win over the Blue Jays at Steinbrenner Field.





DJ LeMahieu hits on of the five Yankees’ home runs in their 10-3 spring training win over the Blue Jays. USA TODAY Sports

Behind the bag

Anthony Rizzo couldn’t keep a smashed grounder from Daulton Varsho in front of him in the fifth inning.

The ball wound up in right field and was scored an RBI double.

Caught my eye

Wandy Peralta threw 14 pitches.

The Blue Jays swung at and missed seven of them in a scoreless inning.

Wednesday’s schedule

Luis Severino and Aaron Nola will match up as the Yankees host the Phillies at 1:05 p.m. at Steinbrenner Field.