Yankees’ battery to utilize PitchCom in season opener

The Yankees are diving in headfirst with sign-signaling technology to start the 2022 season.

After beginning to experiment with PitchCom last weekend in spring training, the Yankees plan to use the device Friday on Opening Day against the Red Sox after MLB decided to implement it for the regular season.

It means that instead of Kyle Higashioka putting down his fingers to Gerrit Cole before every pitch, the Yankees catcher will instead be pushing buttons on his wristband, and Cole will hear the instructions — pitch type and location — from a transmitter tucked inside of his hat. Up to three other players on the field, besides pitchers and catchers, can also wear the audio piece.

“For the most part, it’s pretty exciting, to be honest,” Cole said Thursday. “I was skeptical about it when [MLB executive vice president of baseball operations Morgan Sword] approached us last year about the idea. But just seeing some of the positive things that we’ve seen in spring, in terms of pace, honestly, it’s really encouraging going forward.”

Early indications from teams using the technology in spring training were that it can improve the pace of play — pitchers no longer have to be standing on the rubber looking into the catcher to know what pitch they will throw — and cut down on opponents stealing signs, especially from second base.

Gerrit Cole Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Some teams have been quicker to embrace it than others, as Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi said he will not be using it Friday.

Cole and manager Aaron Boone both said they expect to have to adjust on the fly if, for instance, the technology breaks down in a given inning or game. But they expect any issues to be ironed out during the season and know they can always fall back on the old-fashioned finger signals.

“Right now, I think we feel really good about it,” Boone said. “Hopefully it’s something that helps in every regard in our game.”

For Higashioka, working with PitchCom seemed natural from the first time he used it last Saturday in a game with Luis Severino.

“I really like it,” Higashioka said. “I think it speeds up the game and eliminates some confusion, especially with a runner on second. I think it has the potential to really positively impact the sport. Even though [for] guys who’ve been around for along time, it kind of seems ridiculous at first, but after trying it, I’m a big fan.”