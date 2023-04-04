Yankees’ bats fall flat in loss to Phillies

With a ninth-inning home run from DJ LeMahieu, the Yankees ensured they would not be shut out.

The previous eight innings, though, ensured the Phillies would not be shut out of victories this season.

The Yankees’ bats never got going, their gloves — notably, Anthony Volpe’s — failed them, and the Phillies won their first game of the season, 4-1, in The Bronx on Tuesday night. T

he Yankees (3-2) and Phillies (1-4) will play a rubber game Wednesday afternoon.

A Yankees club that had averaged six runs per game entering play was shut out for eight innings and held to four hits — two until the ninth.

Lefty Matt Strahm and four Phillies relievers silenced the Yankees, who did not reach second base until LeMahieu’s ninth-inning blast off Craig Kimbrel.

The Yankees mounted a ninth-inning rally, when Aaron Judge walked and Giancarlo Stanton singled after LeMahieu’s home run.





Anthony Volpe’s miscue allowed the Phillies to plate a pair of runs. Robert Sabo for NY Post

But Josh Donaldson fouled out to end it.

There was little for the 35,392 fans to cheer for, and they may have been loudest after each of Aaron Hicks’ outs.

The outfielder is 0-for-7 with three strikeouts this season and has been heavily booed.

Yankees starter Domingo German was better than his line (4 ²/₃ innings, four runs on four hits with eight strikeouts) suggested, but he still was not good enough in his season debut.

The game spiraled for German and the Yankees in the fifth inning, when a two-run deficit was doubled because first Volpe and then Michael King cost the club.

With one out and Philadelphia’s Jake Cave on first, Brandon Marsh hit a ground ball up the middle that Volpe, foot on second base, had to wait for.





Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) reacts after he flies out in the fourth inning. Robert Sabo for NY Post





Domingo German’s sterling start unraveled in the fifth inning. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

When the ball reached him, it bounced in and out of his glove.

Volpe grabbed it quickly enough for the inning’s second out, but it cost him the double play — and eventually a pair of runs.

A Garrett Stubbs single chased German, and King entered and allowed RBI singles to Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber, which upped the Phillies’ lead to 4-0.





DJ LeMahieu provided the Yankees with their lone offensive highlight of the night. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

King allowed four (mostly softly struck) hits and recorded four outs.

In two games a season after fracturing his elbow, he has not pitched especially poorly but has lacked the swing-and-miss stuff that helped make the righty so valuable last year.

The Yankees’ offense was nonexistent until the end.

A third-inning single from Volpe was the Yankees’ only hit until the bottom of the seventh, when an infield single from Gleyber Torres leading off the frame qualified as a rally.

But two batters later, Torres attempted a steal as Donaldson lined out to right, ending the inning on a double play.

For his first four innings, German was nearly untouchable — but when he was touched, pitches were crushed.

Of German’s first 12 outs, seven came via the strikeout, Phillies batters repeatedly swinging through his curveball and changeup.

But in the first inning, Schwarber crushed the second pitch of the game — a down-the-middle four-seamer — to right-center for a home run.

Two innings later, Marsh smacked another four-seamer to center to double the lead to 2-0. Those were the Phillies’ only hits until the troublesome fifth.