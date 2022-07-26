Yankees appear to avoid worst-case scenario with Michael King’s injury

Michael King and the Yankees may have dodged the worst-case scenario with his elbow injury.

The Post’s Jon Heyman reported Tuesday that King’s UCL is “said to look pretty good for a pitcher.”

That means he’ll likely only need surgery to repair the fractured right elbow he suffered throwing a pitch in Friday’s win over the Orioles in Baltimore. It will still sideline the right-hander for the rest of this season, but he should be ready for spring training next year.

The Yankees had feared there might be enough damage to the UCL to require Tommy John surgery, which would have kept King out almost certainly through 2023.

As it is, the Yankees’ bullpen has taken some serious hits.

In addition to the loss of King, Chad Green is out with Tommy John surgery, and the team is waiting for the potential return of Zack Britton from his elbow surgery last year. Miguel Castro is out indefinitely with a strained right shoulder.

Michael King talks with a Yankees trainer on July 22, 2022. AP

Meanwhile, Aroldis Chapman has been a shell of himself for nearly a full season and Jonathan Loaisiga has yet to approach the effectiveness he had a year ago.

They’ve gotten some much-needed contributions from rookie right-hander Ron Marinaccio, just back from right shoulder inflammation.

Clarke Schmidt has shown promise in a variety of roles and has been pressed back into service in the pen after being built up as a starter with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. And Albert Abreu has displayed flashes of what the Yankees had hoped he’d become this season.

Still, they’ll be asking a lot of the reliable veteran arms in the bullpen, including closer Clay Holmes and left-handers Wandy Peralta and Lucas Luetge, with help potentially on the way before the Aug. 2 trade deadline.