Yankees’ Anthony Volpe launches first career home run

Anthony Volpe’s first career home run started the Yankees off with a bang.

Leading off for the second time in his young rookie season, Volpe hit the second pitch of his at-bat into the left-field stands for his first MLB home run.

Volpe just missed a home run that became a triple when it bounced off the right-field wall last weekend in Baltimore.

The crowd was still buzzing from Volpe’s historic moment when Aaron Judge made it back-to-back home runs off of starting pitcher Louie Varland, who just flew in to join the Twins earlier in the day.

Volpe, the Delbarton product, is hitting .179 to start his MLB career.





Anthony Volpe hits his first career home run. Screengrab





Anthony Volpe rounds the bases after his first career home run. Screengrab

It took him a little longer to reach the seats than his boyhood idol Derek Jeter, who went deep as a rookie in the 1996 season-opener.

It was the first time that the Yankees have started a game with back-to-back home runs since 2019, when D.J. LeMahieu and Judge connected.