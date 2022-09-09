Yankees’ Anthony Volpe hits first two Triple-A homers

It took about a week for Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe to make a big impact in Triple-A.
The 21-year-old shortstop blasted his first two home runs with the RailRiders on Thursday night during a 7-2 victory over the host Durham Bills.
The former Delbarton, N.J. shortstop — who was called up to the RailRiders on Sept. 2 after fellow prospect Oswald Peraza was promoted to the majors — belted solo home runs in the fifth and seventh innings to help propel Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to the win.
Volpe, who was selected in the first round (No. 30 pick) of the 2019 MLB Draft, has thrived offensively since his promotion, hitting .440. with an OPS (on-base, plus slugging) of 1.260.
Before his promotion, Volpe hit .252 with 18 homers and 60 RBIs in 109 games and 492 plate appearances with Double-A Somerset Patriots this season. He also had 31 doubles, three triples and 44 stolen bases to go along with an .820 OPS.
Volpe is the No. 5 prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com.