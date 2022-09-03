Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo optimistic for return after epidural

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Anthony Rizzo has received an epidural in his balky back and Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the team believes that will allow the first baseman to get through the rest of the season without a stint on the injured list.

Still, it’s hardly encouraging news that Rizzo visited noted spine surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles while the Yankees were in California.

Rizzo, who missed five games last month with a similar lower-back issue, returned from California to New York on Friday while his teammates opened a three-game series at the Rays.

Boone said Rizzo will get treatment on Saturday and Sunday, with the expectation he would go through baseball activities on Monday in The Bronx. If that goes well, Rizzo would be in the lineup on Tuesday against the Twins at Yankee Stadium.

The manager added Rizzo had an MRI exam “a couple of weeks ago” that left both the first baseman and the team encouraged about the long-term status of his back. The epidural, meanwhile is expected to get rid of the pain Rizzo has been experiencing this season.

“We feel like this is gonna work,’’ Boone said.

Anthony Rizzo received an epidural in his back. USA TODAY Sports

They had better hope it does, since their main alternative at first base, DJ LeMahieu, is dealing with a toe injury that will affect him for the rest of the season. The toe problem is also the reason LeMahieu hasn’t hit with any power the past few weeks.

“It’s something we’ve got to monitor and in some spots, give him a day [off],’’ Boone said. “We’ll have to manage it and there will be good days and less good days. Hopefully, he has some level of improvement as we move forward.”

Luis Severino threw two scoreless innings with Low-A Tampa on Friday in his first rehab appearance since hitting the IL in mid-July with a lat strain. He threw 97 mph, struck out three and allowed a double. He could be back in the rotation by the middle of the month, with the hope that he’ll make three or four starts before the end of the regular season.

Nestor Cortes is scheduled to face hitters on Saturday for the first time at the team’s Player Development complex. He could also be back around the same time as Severino.

Jameson Taillon, who left his last outing after suffering a contusion on his right wrist, played catch on Thursday and reported no issues. The right-hander expects to be able to make his next start on schedule on Monday in The Bronx.

Zack Britton is scheduled to pitch in another rehab game for Low-A Tampa on Saturday after he left his last outing with leg cramps.

Aroldis Chapman, on the IL with a leg infection he got as a result of a tattoo, played catch on Friday.

“He’s improving,’’ Boone said.

Aroldis Chapman Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Matt Carpenter was back in the clubhouse on Friday, still on a scooter, as he recovers from a fractured left foot. Boone said Carpenter will likely get a new X-ray on the foot during the upcoming homestand.

Harrison Bader has continued his running program in his comeback from plantar fasciitis.

“The big test for him over the next week will be the final running progression, where he decelerates and cranks back up again,” Boone said. “But he feels good.”