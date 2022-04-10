Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo off to red-hot start

True to form, Anthony Rizzo was overshadowed.

Giancarlo Stanton’s home run was longer, just like DJ LeMahieu’s homer Friday was bigger. Rizzo’s bat might not have even contributed more than his mouth because he said a few calming words — “all the clichés” — to settle debuting reliever Ron Marinaccio, who had thrown five straight balls before the pep talk.

The two-year, $32 million contract Rizzo signed was greeted with a muted cheer. Yankees fans had seen him, so this wasn’t new and shiny. There were bigger holes on the team, namely at shortstop. Rarely does signing a three-time All-Star arrive with such a shrug.

But through all the seemingly larger issues around the team, Rizzo remains — and somewhat quietly is killing the ball.

The Yankees first baseman connected on a Nick Pivetta fastball that got too much of the plate, sending it over the right-field wall in the fourth inning of the Yankees’ 4-2 win over the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

Anthony Rizzo belts a two-run homer in the fourth inning of the Yankees’ 4-2 win over the Red Sox. Robert Sabo

The homer off the Boston starter tied the game, breathed life into the park and represented the second swat in as many games to begin a season of wonder.

The Yankees valued Rizzo for his defense and his lefty bat that helps balance the lineup. But with a full, 81-home-game season, what kind of numbers can the 32-year-old post with the short, right-field porch?

“Take it one day at a time,” said Rizzo, whose first two hits this season have left the yard. “There’s no thought on [projecting numbers] except today and enjoying today and getting ready for [Sunday].

“We’ve got a chance to sweep the Red Sox at home. It doesn’t matter when it is in this season, it’s a big game [Sunday].”

Last year, upon arriving from the Cubs at the deadline, Rizzo was excellent before testing positive for the coronavirus, which sidetracked his season. This year has begun with plenty of promise.

Rizzo has seen two mistakes and contributed to two victories with early-inning work. The Yankees were down 3-0 in the first Friday before his two-run shot, which allowed for the later heroics.

Aaron Boone thinks Rizzo has been close to even more damage.

“Rizz is in a good spot right now,” the manager said. “[He] has just missed another pitch or two on top of the two homers where he’s had a chance.

“But good to see him I know [be] in a good place with his mechanics and his swing. I know he feels real good.”

There were no ill effects from taking a Nathan Eovaldi fastball to the right hand a day prior. And there was more focus on Stanton, whose homer sent the Yankees over the top, which perhaps was fitting. Rizzo, who had a nice spring training, just keeps hitting.

“Good to see the big boys doing some damage,” Boone said of Stanton and Rizzo.