Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo numbers down since return from back injury

Manager Aaron Boone said following the Yankees’ win over the Athletics on Thursday night that Anthony Rizzo would get Friday off against lefty-throwing JP Sears, and that the first baseman has continued to keep his back healthy since returning from the injury earlier this month.

But Rizzo’s numbers have been down since the injury surfaced.

Including the Aug. 3 game in which he complained of symptoms, Rizzo is just 11-for-57 with three doubles, a homer, five walks and 21 strikeouts over his previous 15 games.

His numbers on the season remain strong.

Only the otherwordly Aaron Judge has more homers and RBIs, and a higher OPS and OPS-plus on the Yankees than Rizzo.

Still, Rizzo has a higher strikeout rate (19 percent) than in any previous full year and his batting average has dipped to .224, lower than in any year other than his ugly 2020 with the Cubs during the COVID-shortened season.

Scouts have said he doesn’t appear fully healthy and that he’s chasing more pitches than usual.

“One thing usually leads to the other, so it’s not surprising,’’ one AL scout said. “But I think if he’s playing, they’re confident he’s gonna find his way back.”

Clay Holmes threw live batting practice prior to the game Friday night and said he had no issues with his back. The right-hander expressed optimism he would be active soon and was already ready to pitch in a game. Boone has said he will determine Holmes’ role once he gets back into the bullpen, but right now, the Yankees don’t have a clear closer.

Domingo German hasn’t been able to duplicate Jordan Montgomery’s success since Montgomery was dealt to the Cardinals in exchange for injured outfielder Harrison Bader. In four of his past five outings heading into his start on Saturday, however, German has pitched at least five innings and allowed no more than two runs.

As the Yankees look to determine their postseason pitching staff, with Gerrit Cole at the top of the rotation, Nestor Cortes not far behind (as long as he’s healthy after he landed on the injured list this week with a strained groin) and Frankie Montas also assured of a spot as a starter, German could still play a role out of the bullpen.

He has experience pitching as a reliever, and with the bullpen filled with question marks, including the health of Scott Effross (shoulder), Holmes (back), Miguel Castro (shoulder), Albert Abreu (elbow) and Zack Britton (rehabbing from UCL surgery), as well as the unreliability of Aroldis Chapman, German’s multifaceted effectiveness could prove to be valuable in October.

For now, though, the Yankees will continue to rely on him in the rotation. He lost his added day of rest with Cortes going to the IL, since his start was bumped from Sunday to Saturday, with Clarke Schmidt now going in the series finale against the A’s.

Before his three-hit night on Thursday, Josh Donaldson had gone 12 games without a multi-hit game and was just 6-for-44 with a homer, four walks and 17 strikeouts in that stretch.