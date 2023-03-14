Yankees Anthony Rizzo isn’t really worried about back issue

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Anthony Rizzo and the Yankees are downplaying a back issue that they barely view as a back issue.

A day after Rizzo’s back felt “cranky,” according to manager Aaron Boone, and led to his missing a short road trip, the Yankees first baseman took batting practice in Tampa and said he felt “fine.”

Rizzo, who has dealt with back issues the past few seasons, also acknowledged that any trace of a back problem can set off alarms.

“I know it’s always going to cause concern whenever [people hear] a tight back,” Rizzo said Monday at the Yankees’ facility, “but it’s not to be really worried about at this time.”

Rizzo said he has received some treatment on the back, which prevented him from joining the Yankees on a two-game road trip in Fort Myers. The bus ride would have taken a few hours, which would not be ideal for a back with any sort of an issue.

“There’s really no point in ever doing anything in spring training in terms of pushing yourself in that aspect,” the 33-year-old Rizzo said. “Just be smart.”

Rizzo’s back issue got worse as the season went on last year, when he needed an epidural in September that led to complications and a stint on the injured list.

Rizzo, who re-signed on a two-year, $40 million contract this offseason, has said he will need to manage his back throughout this season.

Deivi Garcia looked “really good,” Boone said, in 3 ¹/₃ innings of relief in what has been a bounce-back spring for the young righty.

“It’s been encouraging to see how good his stuff’s been really since the start of camp,” Boone said after the Yankees lost to the Twins, 1-0, at Hammond Stadium.

Garcia allowed two hits and walked two while giving up one run, on a Max Kepler home run. He has surrendered two runs in 7 ¹/₃ Grapefruit League innings.





“Stuff-wise, he’s just been so much more crisp,” Boone said of Garcia. “He’s throwing fastballs by guys right now, and that’s good to see.”

Garcia’s velocity is up, and he also credited an improving cutter for his success.

Garcia arrived in the major leagues at just 21 with a big-time curveball, which is an offering he says is still in the arsenal but clearly has not been a focus.

Garcia has had significant struggles the past two seasons, which have been spent mostly in the minor leagues.

“To get lefties out, [the curveball] was giving me trouble,” Garcia said.

Aaron Hicks got the start at center field a day after non-roster invitee Rafael Ortega started in center. Boone said both are legitimate options at the spot with Harrison Bader injured.

