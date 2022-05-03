Yankees announcer John Sterling botches another home run call

Another swing and a miss for a John Sterling.

The legendary Yankees radio announcer made another blunder on the mic during Monday’s 3-2 win against the Blue Jays, when he called a home run by Toronto third baseman Matt Chapman.

The only problem was, Chapman didn’t hit a home run. At the bottom of the second, Chapman’s hit was intercepted by Yankees right-fielder Giancarlo Stanton — who was all smiles after he collided with the wall to complete the catch.

Giancarlo Stanton makes a catch up against the wall against the Blue Jays on May 2, 2022. USA TODAY Sports

After Chapman’s hit, Sterling gave a play-by-play and said, “Back goes Stanton on the track at the wall, leaping and she is gone. That is a home run.”

Yankees broadcaster, Suzyn Waldman, who was calling the game with Sterling, could be heard saying, “No.”

Sterling, meanwhile, still didn’t know what was going on, and asked why the Yankees “were all waiting” as Chapman ran off the field.

John Sterling in the Yankees’ radio booth Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“Because Stanton caught the ball,” Waldman replied.

Sterling eventually caught on, but his reaction was a bit too late.

“Oh, and coming the field is Chapman,” he said. “Stanton never threw the ball back in (note: he actually did). Stanton just robbed Chapman of a home run. Wow, what a play by Stanton.”

Just a few weeks prior, Sterling had another botched moment on the mic, when he called a Stanton home run that wasn’t. Toronto left fielder Raimel Tapia made the catch at the warning track, ending the inning.

Sterling quickly corrected himself when he saw Tapia toss the ball up in the air after making the catch.

The Yankees continue their series with the Blue Jays Tuesday in Toronto.