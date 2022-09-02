Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi exits with wrist injury after swing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Andrew Benintendi became the latest Yankee to suffer an injury, leaving in the middle of an at-bat after a swing with a wrist injury in the top of the third inning against the Rays, the team announced. He will undergo X-rays.

Benintendi immediately grabbed his wrist following the swing and was replaced by Oswaldo Cabrera. The lefty-swinging Benintendi had hit well of late since arriving in a trade from Kansas City in July.

Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi, who was batting, leaves a game against the Rays. AP

The loss of Benintendi is another blow to a struggling Yankee offense, already without Anthony Rizzo, who’s out for at least the series against Tampa Bay with a back injury.