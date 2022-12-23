Yankees add Wilmer Difo for minor league infield depth

The Yankees added some infield depth on Friday when they agreed to a minor-league deal with Wilmer Difo, The Post confirmed.

The switch-hitting Difo, 30, played in just three games with the Diamondbacks last season, spending most of the season at Triple-A. He was productive in a limited role with the Pirates in 2021, when he had an OPS of .713 in 240 plate appearances at second base, third base and shortstop, as well as center and right field.

Wilmer Difo spent most of last season in Triple-A. Getty Images

He has a July 1 opt out, according to The Post’s Joel Sherman. The deal was first reported by Fansided.com.