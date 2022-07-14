Yankees activate Jonathan Loaisiga off IL

Jonathan Loaisiga was activated off the injured list ahead of the Yankees’ series finale against the Reds at the Stadium, seven-plus weeks after he was first sidelined with right shoulder inflammation.

The right-hander had been ineffective before landing on the IL, posting a 7.02 ERA across 16 ²/₃ innings. But manager Aaron Boone was confident Loaisiga would again pitch as he did in 2021, when he registered a 2.17 ERA across 70²/₃ innings as a high-leverage weapon.

“I think Lo’s a stud and that’s my expectation of what he’s going to be,” Boone said before hosting the Reds at Yankee Stadium. “I think he’s going to be a critical part of our bullpen. … Last year he put together one of the best years of any reliever in the game and that’s who we think he is. That’s what I’m looking forward to getting back and that’s where I think he’s at physically and that’s my expectation.”

Yankees reliever Jonathan Loaisiga walks off after the seventh inning against the White Sox at Yankee Stadium in May. Corey Sipkin

Loaisiga had struggled with his command before he got injured — Boone has said the reliever was not pitching hurt — as he walked 10 of the 73 batters he faced.

But Boone said the reports on Loaisiga were encouraging from his two rehab appearances.

“He looks great,” Boone said. “Really, since he started throwing, it’s been good. His bullpens were good. His stuff looks really good in the games. He’s in a really good place mentally. He’s ready to go.”