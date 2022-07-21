Yankees, Aaron Judge unable to make progress on deal

Aaron Judge made it clear he didn’t want to talk contract during the season to avoid distraction from his team’s ultimate World Series goal. Though no one will say whether the Yankees tried to do something at some point, including during the break, which sometimes provides an opportunity for negotiation, it’s clear there is no new progress.

The Yankees are willing to bump their offer of $30.5 million salary, perhaps to $32.5M or so. But there’s no reason to believe Judge is lowering his ask from $36M to something closer to $32.5M — not shocking because he’s done everything he can to prove his original contention (that he should be valued like Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole) — and no reason to believe they are any closer.

Many see Judge’s one issue as his age (he’s 30), but one contract expert maintained that isn’t anywhere near the real issue. As he sees it, it’s this: “He can’t leave, and they know it.”

Aaron Judge looks on from the dugout during the All-Star Game. Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

There are many good reasons for Judge to stay — including the marketing potential, the history potential and the ballpark. But as we’ve seen before (i.e. Freddie Freeman), free agency doesn’t always go the way it makes sense.

The Padres and All-Star starting pitcher Joe Musgrove are getting closer to an extension, though there’s no word anything’s finalized yet. Musgrove is a San Diego native who’s emerged as a major star this year, so this probably should come together. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune first mentioned. … The Red Sox and Cubs have discussed Dom Smith, Robert Murray of Fansided reported.

The Mets have talked to the Pirates about Daniel Vogelbach, who’s having a nice year. But he probably ranks below Josh Bell, C.J. Cron and others for Mets DH.