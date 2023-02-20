Yankees’ Aaron Judge not shying away from ability to repeat history

TAMPA — During the course of 2022, Aaron Judge bet on himself in a contract year, broke Roger Maris’ AL record with 62 home runs, made a legitimate run at the Triple Crown, won an MVP, earned a $360 million deal and then was named the 16th captain in Yankees history.

The law of averages, and common sense, would indicate that on various levels, his upcoming season could not possibly be the same as the last one.

“It could be,” Judge said with a grin on Monday after the Yankees’ first full-squad workout of spring training at Steinbrenner Field.

“You never know. I’m looking forward to it. Every time you play in New York, I feel it’s like you’re chasing history. I’m used to those moments and I’m looking forward to it. If it’s historic or not, I’m looking forward to being back here and getting this thing rolling.”

After a year in which Judge set the bar incredibly high, trying to establish realistic expectations for what he can do as an encore is an impossible task. But the Yankees are not putting a ceiling on what might come next for Judge after he re-signed with the franchise on a nine-year contract in December.





Aaron Judge is not shying away from trying to repeat history. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

“I think the biggest thing for him is making sure he’s going to the post and keeping him healthy,” manager Aaron Boone said. “If that’s the case, greatness will find its way. Whether it’s not 60 homers again or 62 homers again or whatever it is, if he’s healthy, he’s gonna go out there and have an MVP-caliber season. There’s no doubt in my mind of that. In that regard, I don’t worry about a hangover at all.”

By the final month of last season, almost every Judge at-bat turned into appointment viewing. Yankee Stadium rose to its feet and fell silent before every pitch was thrown to him. There were groans from the fans when he dared to only hit a single, much less make an out. Opposing pitchers gave him only a handful of pitches to hit over the course of a game and Judge still made them pay more often than not on the way to surpassing Maris.

And yet, Judge said he is not shying away from the spotlight that will continue to follow him into this season.

“I think normal changes throughout your life and career,” he said. “I think this might be the new normal, you never know. I gotta embrace that. I love it.”

After brushing off the significance of his chase for history while he was in the thick of it last season, Judge gave himself “a day or two” to soak it all in after the Yankees were swept out of the ALCS before turning his focus to this year.





Aaron Judge shags fly balls at Yankees spring training on Feb. 20. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

Of course, there was free agency and a big payday awaiting him first. But aside from that, he wanted to continue to make improvements during the offseason to address some of the holes he still saw in his game.

Judge wanted to elevate his contact rate — it was 72.2 percent last season, placing him 116th among qualified hitters — mentioning the possibility of mixing in a no-stride swing. So he talked with other big leaguers whose swing he admired, and those who had good two-strike approaches, to pick their brains.





Aaron Judge hits live batting practice at Yankees spring training on Feb. 20. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

Because regardless of the gaudy numbers Judge put up last season, he was still bothered by going another year without a World Series championship.

“Every year that we don’t finish what we started, it wears on us in different ways,” he said. “I think every failure pushes you towards that ultimate goal of finally finding what works and what will put us over the edge.

“We’ve failed countless times but there’s always that unknown of what this team’s capable of. How great can we be and what can we accomplish this year?”

The question looms for the Yankees, and Judge, alike.